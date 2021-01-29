Explosives seized from defunct quarry

Explosives stored illegally in a defunct quarry at Bejalatti village in Bargur hills were seized by the Bargur police here on Thursday.
Based on a tip-off that explosives were stored illegally, a team comprising Revenue Inspector Kokila, Muniyappan, Village Administrative Officer, Bargur ‘A’ Village, Anthiyur Block, and the police inspected the quarry that was non-functional for 12 years. They found a room in which explosives were stored illegally. The team seized 450 kg ammonium nitrate, and 1,282 gelatin sticks, detonators and slurry explosives stored in an unsafe manner at the quarry.
A case under Section 9B (1) (b) of Explosive Act, 1884 was registered against the quarry owner Sumathi (74) of Gobichettipalayam and against Murugesan of Salem, who is the lease owner.
Inquiries revealed that Sumathi had leased out the quarry to Murugesan that was functioning till 2009. In October, 2020, Murugesan had dumped the explosives and left after which the quarry was not opened.
