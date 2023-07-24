Explosion in cracker manufacturing unit in Salem: DRO invites witnesses to appear on July 31

July 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The District Revenue Officer (DRO) invited the public and witnesses to appear on July 31 regarding the explosion in a cracker manufacturing unit here.

On June 1, an explosion occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti in Salem West Taluk in Salem district in which three workers died on the spot, and six died in the hospital.

The Steel Plant police registered a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 against cracker unit partners Kandasamy (63), his brother Veeramani (54) and Maheswari (32). Kandasamy and Veeramani were arrested. Maheswari succumbed to burns at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate and DRO, P. Menaha, said that under Section 9 (1) of the Explosives Act 1884, a Judicial Inquiry was conducted by her. On July 31, an inquiry would take place with the general public at the Salem West Tahsildar office. So people who knew the details of the incident and who were willing to be witnesses shall appear before the DRO and give the evidence in public or confidentially, Ms. Menaka added.