HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Explosion in cracker manufacturing unit in Salem: DRO invites witnesses to appear on July 31

July 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The District Revenue Officer (DRO) invited the public and witnesses to appear on July 31 regarding the explosion in a cracker manufacturing unit here.

On June 1, an explosion occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti in Salem West Taluk in Salem district in which three workers died on the spot, and six died in the hospital.

The Steel Plant police registered a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 against cracker unit partners Kandasamy (63), his brother Veeramani (54) and Maheswari (32). Kandasamy and Veeramani were arrested. Maheswari succumbed to burns at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate and DRO, P. Menaha, said that under Section 9 (1) of the Explosives Act 1884, a Judicial Inquiry was conducted by her. On July 31, an inquiry would take place with the general public at the Salem West Tahsildar office. So people who knew the details of the incident and who were willing to be witnesses shall appear before the DRO and give the evidence in public or confidentially, Ms. Menaka added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.