Explanation sought from school headmistress in Bhavani over distributing question paper prior to exam 

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 27, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan has sought an explanation from the headmistress of the Municipal Middle School at Kamaraj Nagar in Bhavani over issuing quarterly examination question papers to students prior to the start of examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO received complaints that headmistress Krishnaveni, also the Tamil teacher, distributed a question paper for Tamil subjects to students of Classes VI and VIII on Monday outside the exam hall at 9.45 a.m. Though exams should start at 10 a.m., she allowed students to study for one hour and conducted the exam from 10.45 a.m. Also, she allowed students to sit in groups and copy. She distributed a question paper ahead of the exam to Class VII students who wrote their exam at noon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District Education Officer (Bhavani) Ramasamy conducted an inquiry on Tuesday and submitted a report to the CEO. Mr. Ayyannan said that based on the complaints and inquiry report, the headmistress was asked to give an explanation after which a decision would be taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app