Explanation sought from school headmistress in Bhavani over distributing question paper prior to exam 

Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan has sought an explanation from the headmistress of the Municipal Middle School at Kamaraj Nagar in Bhavani over issuing quarterly examination question papers to students prior to the start of examination.

The CEO received complaints that headmistress Krishnaveni, also the Tamil teacher, distributed a question paper for Tamil subjects to students of Classes VI and VIII on Monday outside the exam hall at 9.45 a.m. Though exams should start at 10 a.m., she allowed students to study for one hour and conducted the exam from 10.45 a.m. Also, she allowed students to sit in groups and copy. She distributed a question paper ahead of the exam to Class VII students who wrote their exam at noon.

District Education Officer (Bhavani) Ramasamy conducted an inquiry on Tuesday and submitted a report to the CEO. Mr. Ayyannan said that based on the complaints and inquiry report, the headmistress was asked to give an explanation after which a decision would be taken.