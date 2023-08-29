Experts to discuss about hospitality sector in Coimbatore on August 31

August 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of the series of panel discussions organised in Coimbatore by the GSquare Group and powered by The Hindu, a discussion on “Coimbatore’s healthcare landscape getting bigger and better” will be held here on August 31.

The event at Vivanta by Taj from 6 p.m. will be moderated by Mithra Prasad, consultant hepatologist, VGN Hospital, Coimbatore.

The panel discussion is the fifth and final in the series “Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0”. It will feature Mirudhubashini Govindarajan, Clinical Director, Women’s Centre and Hospitals, Coimbatore; David V. Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Ortho One - Orthopaedic speciality centre, Coimbatore, J. Sivakumaran, Chief Operating Officer, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital; Damodar R. Rao, Associate Director and Senior Consultant - Fertility and Gynaecological Endoscopy, Rao Hospital, Coimbatore.

The discussion will focus on the growing healthcare landscape of Coimbatore in general and also on the available infrastructure opportunities at Kovaipudur for the development of the sector.

The television partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai TV. Entry for the event is by invitation only. To register visit https://bit.ly/CBEUNLIMITED or scan the QR code given.

Panel discussions were earlier held here on road network, retirement communities, and education sectors as part of the series.