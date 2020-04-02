Experts stress on overall care of children during pandemic

Concern over children, especially newborns, in the time of COVID-19 pandemic is what keeps mothers bothered the most in the last several weeks.

This was accelerated when a 10-month-old baby contracted COVID-19 from the mother in Coimbatore.

Experts in paediatrics and parenting call for a concerted approach to keep children safe from the risks of contracting COVID-19.

The first and foremost thing parents can do for the well-being of children is to maintaining personal hygiene and wash hands with soap/handwash, says senior paediatrician M. Ramaswamy.

As parents and elders go out to purchase essential items and for essential services, they should take precautionary measures while going out and cleanse themselves before interacting with children.

“A healthy child of the age of six months to five years is likely to develop cough or cold at least six times a year. The immune system responds well to these respiratory conditions. Parents can wait for three-four days if these ailments are mild or seek medical advice of a doctor. Children should be taken to a doctor if such ailments persist for five days or more. Always book for the appointment of a doctor for consultation to avoid idle time in hospital or clinic,” he says.

According to B. Lakshmi Shanthi, a consultant paediatrician and former office-bearer of Indian Academy of Paediatrics, infants come under the high-risk category, hence are better safe at home.

“Minor ailments such as runny nose, loose stools etc., can be dealt with tele-consultation with their regular paediatrician. Red alert symptoms would be high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for which immediate consultation should be sought. Those opting for vaccination in government centres can do so in the allotted days. Outreach vaccination has been deferred. Those opting to vaccinate in clinics may face difficulties as a majority of private clinics are closed. They can contact their respective paediatrician and decide on the same. Optional vaccines can be deferred and parents should understand that postponing routine vaccination in this time of crisis will not harm the child,” she says.

According to her, infants can be engaged with age-appropriate games and the elder siblings can be entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of them.

Parents of elder children can explain to them the present situation, the virus, the mode of spread and preventive strategies in an age-appropriate manner.

“Involve the children in cleaning and cooking activities, however small their role may be. Set simple rules for a sleep routine, specific time slots for watching TV, games, reading books etc,. Encourage them to read books or to write a story. They can also be involved in art work and ‘do it yourself’ projects like preparing cloth masks,” she adds.

If children need to play in neighbour’s house, parents should make sure that no one in the neighbourhood is sick or has travelled to COVID-10 affected places recently. Parents can also advise them about physical distancing and avoid display of affection with friends through hugging and kissing. After coming back from other houses, make them wash their hands and feet thoroughly before entering the house.

They can teach children proper hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette. Children should also be encouraged to involve themselves in age-appropriate fitness activities.

“Millions of children have a new situation because of the lockdown where they are not only at home but mostly confined indoors; their daily association with fellow children disrupted while adults watch on them with heightened anxiety,” says Kezevino Aram, director of Shanti Ashram.

According to D. Srinivsan, consultant psychiatrist with KMCH, mental well-being is also as important as physical care. “Get away from stress, stay calm and seize this rare gift of time to deepen your relationships with your family, especially your children. This is as an opportunity to hit the refresh button”, he says.

The biggest concern discussed in a recent virtual support group that Coimbatore Parenting Network (CPN) had for parents was keeping the high-spirited children occupied and about parenting with gentleness, says Gotha Hari Priya, a Family Life Coach and trustee of CPN.

According to her, parents should keep a tab on their screen time and more importantly keep an eye on the content that they are watching on TV. A lot of aggression and restlessness in children stems from here, she adds.