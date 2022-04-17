Experts begin treatment of aged elephant at ATR camp

Forest Department personnel treating the 72-year-old elephant in the Kozhikamuthi camp in Coimbatore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 17, 2022 18:53 IST

It has been suffering from digestive aliments for over 10 days

Four veterinary experts have started treatment of Vijayalakshmi, a 72-year-old female elephant housed at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, which has been suffering from digestive aliments for over 10 days.

Vijayalakshmi is the second oldest elephant in the camp after Sivakami, which is 75 years old. According to M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Field Director (Pollachi) of the the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, the experts began treatment on Saturday.

The group comprises Forest Veterinary Officer from the Coimbatore Forest Division A. Sukumar; retired veterinarian N.S. Manoharan; S. Dharmaceelan, a professor of the Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal; and R. Perumalsamy, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

In 1973, Vijayalakshmi was captured near Top Slip and brought to the Kozhikamuthi camp in the Ulandy forest range, Mr. Ganesan said. It underwent training along with other elephants in the camp, and was used for various purposes by the Forest Department. It was retired in 2010 at the age of 60.

Since April 7, Vijayalakshmi has not been consuming food properly; nor has it foraged or excreted. “This is likely an age-related ailment,” and its health might improve with the treatment, Mr. Ganesan said.

Ulandy forest range officer A. Kasilingam said Vijayalakshmi was also used for elephant safari in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve before its retirement. For the past 10 days, its stomach bulged owing the lack of excretion, he said. The camp houses 27 elephants.

Mr. Sukumar said Vijayalakshmi was consuming 15 litres-20 litres of water a day, well below the average of 150 litres. “We have administered glucose, antibiotics and vitamins to the elephant,” he said.