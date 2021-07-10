Expert panel visits “Rivaldo” to decide on its release

The wild elephant is being kept inside a ‘kraal’ in MTR

An independent expert panel constituted by the forest department to decide on the release of wild elephant ‘Rivaldo’ inspected the animal on Saturday.

The members, including former Additional Director of Animal Husbandry S. Manoharan, Landscape Co-ordinator from the Worldwide Fund for Nature Boominathan, Nilgiris-based conservationist N. Mohanraj, Kalidasan from OSAI environmental organisation and B. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Professor from the Department of Wildlife Biology, Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam, visited Vazhaithottam in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), where the animal is being kept inside a ‘kraal’ (elephant shelter).

Deputy Director of MTR, L.C.S.Srikanth, briefed them on the condition of Rivaldo, including the impaired vision and the narrowing of nostrils. Rajesh Kumar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp said it was extremely risky to tranquilise Rivaldo, due to the injury to his trunk.

Therefore, the elephant had to be kept captive in Vazhaithottam, where his injuries were being treated.

Some of the committee members asked for clarity of the extent of the elephant’s injuries, and discussed whether it could be freed. Deputy Director, L.C.S.Srikanth, said that the forest department had a few months prior to its capture, noticed a change in the behavior of the elephant, with it being spotted primarily around human habitations and seeking food from local residents.

“There are two other elephants, known as Messi and Rivaldo Junior, who associate with the elephant. One of our concerns is that with this particular elephant being so habituated to humans, that the other two elephants too may become habituated to humans in the long run,” said Mr. Srikanth.

K.K.Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, said the opinion of the expert committee and the High Court order would be taken into consideration before deciding whether Rivaldo could be released back into the wild.