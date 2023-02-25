‘Experimenta’ interactive science centre to be inaugurated in Coimbatore on Feb. 28

February 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“You need to turn the lever back and forth to see the volcanc eruption effect,“ said A. Adithya, a physics graduate from Kerala, now a science communicator at the interactive science centre — ‘Experimenta’ — by G.D. Naidu Charities.

The centre is expected to be opened on February 28, in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chairman K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar.

“The main objective of the centre is to stimulate curiosity, develop an inquiring mind and enable children and adults to learn science in a hands-on manner,” said trustee Akila Shanmugam.

“The centre, inspired by the design of a museum in Germany, is set up in over 40,000 sq. ft. with over 120 interactive science exhibits. It is estimated to easily take around three hours to play or interact with all exhibits. Those who are constrained by time can visit the centre again to catch up on the missed-out exhibits,” she said.

Apart from employing science communicators, explanation boards have been installed near the models so that visitors can understand what they are witnessing and working on, she added.

The exhibits in the science centre are very carefully chosen from across the world and have been arranged under various categories such as motion, sound, illusion, optics, maths, nature, mechanics, power and energy, light and colours.

Trust’s general manager M. Suresh Naidu said, “The Experimenta Science Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. on all days, except Mondays and national holidays. A ticket costs ₹250 for adults and ₹150 for children below 17 years. Discount will be offered to private schools. We are also planning to offer outreach programmes for government schools by offering free transport to the centre and charging ₹500 for roughly 30-40 children. We have individual and combo tickets with special discounted rates for groups also.”

“Further, all our centres and the museums are wheelchair accessible. We will consider adding audio and Braille options as we develop Experimenta, for an inclusive environment,” he said.