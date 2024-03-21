March 21, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A review meeting chaired by the newly-appointed election expenditure observers was held here for the various election monitoring teams on Thursday.

The election expenditure monitors Sudhanshu Shekhar Goutam, and Bhosale Sandip Dinkar held the meeting with the flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, video monitoring committees, and election expenditure committee.

The observers instructed the various teams to understand their work guidelines and ensure compliance with the mandate of each team. The officials were asked to attend to complaints of violations as and when they are received and also maintain the register of complaints and action taken on them.

The additional expenditure observers appointed for each constituency must monitor the campaign expenditure of each candidate, the election officials were told.

Later the observers inspected the election control room and the Media Certification and Monitoring Centre and urged the staff to rigidly monitor the television, social media and print media campaign advertisements of candidates and record them diligently to the campaign expenditure of the candidates.

Mr. Goutam will be observer for three Assembly segments of Uthangarai, Bargur and Krishnagiri; and Mr. Dinkar will monitor Hosur, Vepanapalli, and Thally segments.

Contact details

The observers may be contacted on email on expenditureobserverkgi24@gmail.com. Mr. Goutam may be reached on 9363761604 or alternatively through his secretary Karthik on 9600265330; and Mr. Dinkar may be reached on 9363975563 or through his secretary Siraj on 9047014643.

