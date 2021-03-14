Expenditure observers discuss election measures with officials

Expenditure observers held discussions with polling personnel on the measures for the smooth conduct of elections.

In Krishnagiri, Kalyanam R. Ramarao, expenditure observer for Krishnagiri constituency, interacted with returning officers and surveillance team personnel. Mr. Ramarao advised the officials to be courteous during vehicle checks and only one official should interact with an individual at a moment. The officials were advised to alert higher officials in case of any issues and avoid getting into arguments with the public.

They were advised to prevent parties and candidates from spending beyond permissible limits for election campaigns. Video surveillance teams were advised to file reports at the earliest.

In Salem, expenditure observers held discussions with polling personnel on Saturday. Six expenditure observers have been deployed for 11 Assembly constituencies. According to officials, as part of improving surveillance, 66 flying squads have been additionally deployed. The observers advised the officials to ensure thorough checks of vehicles during surveillance.