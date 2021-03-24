Expenditure observers appointed for Namakkal

Three expenditure observers have been appointed for the six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district.

According to a release, Dev Prakash Bamanavat (6382420433) has been appointed as expenditure observer for Rasipuram and Senthamangalam constituencies, Ajay Singh (9344589831) for Namakkal and Paramathi Vellur constituencies, Samuel Pitta (6382219400) for Thiruchengode and Kumarapalayam constituencies. Public, politicians could visit the observers between 10.30 a.m and 11.30 a.m at Nalla Hotel here and complaints could be raised either in person or over phone.