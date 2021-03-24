Coimbatore

Expenditure observers appointed for Namakkal

Three expenditure observers have been appointed for the six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district.

According to a release, Dev Prakash Bamanavat (6382420433) has been appointed as expenditure observer for Rasipuram and Senthamangalam constituencies, Ajay Singh (9344589831) for Namakkal and Paramathi Vellur constituencies, Samuel Pitta (6382219400) for Thiruchengode and Kumarapalayam constituencies. Public, politicians could visit the observers between 10.30 a.m and 11.30 a.m at Nalla Hotel here and complaints could be raised either in person or over phone.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 12:02:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/expenditure-observers-appointed-for-namakkal/article34144707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY