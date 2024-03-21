GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expenditure observer conducts review meeting in Salem

March 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The expenditure observer for Salem Parliamentary constituency, Rajiv Shankar Kittur, conducted a review meeting with officials on Wednesday.

In a release, District Collector and Returning Officer R. Brindha Devi said the Election Commission of India appointed Mr. Rajiv as expenditure observer for Salem. On Wednesday, Mr. Rajiv conducted the meeting with the returning officer, assistant returning officers, police officials, flying squad, standing monitoring committee, and video monitoring committee officials regarding the model code of conduct (MCC) at the Collectorate. Mr. Rajiv is staying at the additional tourist bungalow on Sarada College Road in Hasthampatti. People shall contact him to lodge any complaints regarding MCC violations or election expenditures through 0427-2313004 or 94899-39102, the Collector said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.