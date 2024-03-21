Expenditure observer conducts review meeting in Salem

March 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The expenditure observer for Salem Parliamentary constituency, Rajiv Shankar Kittur, conducted a review meeting with officials on Wednesday.

In a release, District Collector and Returning Officer R. Brindha Devi said the Election Commission of India appointed Mr. Rajiv as expenditure observer for Salem. On Wednesday, Mr. Rajiv conducted the meeting with the returning officer, assistant returning officers, police officials, flying squad, standing monitoring committee, and video monitoring committee officials regarding the model code of conduct (MCC) at the Collectorate. Mr. Rajiv is staying at the additional tourist bungalow on Sarada College Road in Hasthampatti. People shall contact him to lodge any complaints regarding MCC violations or election expenditures through 0427-2313004 or 94899-39102, the Collector said.