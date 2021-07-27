Coimbatore

Expedite works on hospital: Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian urged the officials to expedite the works on the government medical college and hospital and called for its completion at the earliest.

Earlier, he inspected the site of the medical college hospital that is being set up at ₹339 crore in Bolupalli here.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the quarters of block medical officers and upgraded facilities to the maternity wards at the primary health centres in Kamathotty, Anchetty and Thally.

He also inspected the Hosur government hospital and reviewed the treatment given to the patients.


