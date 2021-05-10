‘Expedite UGD works on Erode-Chennimalai Road’

The road outside the Erode Railway Junction is damaged due to various works.

10 May 2021 02:42 IST

Motorists and road users have requested early completion of the Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) on Erode – Chennimalai Road, outside the Erode Railway Junction.

The stretch from Kalaimadu Silai to Chennimalai Road – EVN Road Junction, also called as E.M. Muthukumarasamy Road is one of the busiest stretches due to the presence of railway junction. The civic body had begun the underground drainage work 40 days ago and is yet to complete. The road was dug in the middle and is yet to be closed causing hardship to the road users. Vehicles have to move in the available space as dust from the road also affects the motorists. Since vehicle movement to the junction was less, frequent traffic congestion in the stretch did not take place in the past two months. “But dust from the road is a major worry,” said V. Santhadevi, a road user. She said that instead of placing barricades placed on the roads, re-laying works could have been carried out.

Many motorists said that if the road could not be re-laid on time, the State Highways Department should have atleast dumped gravel on the trench so that the stretch is motorable.

