Expedite rail underpass works: ex-councillor

The works for a rail underpass at Rathinapuri must be completed soon, former councillor Meena Logu said here on Monday.

Submitting a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani on grievance redressal day, she said that the commuters started using the underpass located at Thairitteri, Gandhiji Road though the infrastructure was not formally inaugurated by the State government.

The underbridge lacks linking roads, underground drainage, storm water drainage and platforms, the petition claimed.

Ms. Logu, who was a former DMK councillor of Ward No. 49, noted in the petition that the works for the underpass started in 2009.

Against weekly markets

In another petition, members from traders’ associations and representatives of political parties demanded that the weekly markets in Ganapathy should be stopped.

Submitting a petition to Mr. Rajamani, members of Coimbatore District Swadeshi Traders Welfare Association alleged that the weekly markets run by private players did not have any permits from the government. The outfit, which is a part of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association, claimed that the weekly markets obstruct the business of the established traders in the locality.

Petitions submitted

Echoing the same concern, a set of petitions submitted on the issue from the DMK, MDMK, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) along with a few local outfits claimed that the weekly markets cause traffic congestion on National Highway 209 and allegedly creates unhygienic conditions because of the dumping of vegetable wastes.

Encroachment

Residents of Sowdeswari Nagar in Ondipudur submitted a petition to the Collector alleging encroachment on wastelands in Ward No. 59 by a private trust for allegedly building a temple.

The petition, signed by K. Devaraj of Ondipudur Sowdeswari Nagar Residents Welfare Association, claimed that no action was taken regarding the previous petitions addressed to the Collector, Coimbatore South Tahsildar and Village Administration Officer, Singanallur.

The residents told mediapersons that the area allegedly lacks drinking water facilities and adequate street lights.