Expedite processing of pending applications: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan said officials had been advised to expedite processing of pending applications under various schemes.

Ms. Jeevan reviewed the progress of various schemes under the department with officials from eight districts in Western region here on Monday.

She advised officials to prevent child marriages and create awareness among the public. Ms. Jeevan also presented the benefits under the schemes announced by the government for children orphaned by COVID-19, transgenders and for beneficiaries under ‘Thaliku Thangam’ scheme.

Ms. Jeevan told reported that guardians of six children, who lost their parents due to COVID-19, were handed over deposit orders for ₹24 lakh on Monday.

She said authorities had been advised to take immediate action on complaints received through helpline numbers 181 and 1098. Stern action would be taken against child marriages.

The Minister said under Thaliku Thangam scheme, 2,993 applications were pending in Salem district alone and benefits distributed on Monday were for applications received in December 2018, she said. Ms. Jeevan said the previous regime neglected the scheme and did not allocate sufficient funds for it.

Ms. Jeevan said 73,000 girl children, who had completed 18 years, were yet to receive the maturity amount under girl child protection scheme.

The Chief Minister had ordered immediate disbursal of funds to the beneficiaries and works were being expedited in this regard, the Minister said.

She added that measures were being taken for filling 49,000 vacancies for anganwadi and noon meal workers.

Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials were present.