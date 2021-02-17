‘Expedite land acquisition process for Salem Airport expansion’

The Airport Advisory Committee has requested the revenue authorities to expedite the land acquisition process for Salem airport expansion.

In a meeting held in Salem on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Salem S.R. Parthibhan, Airport Director V.K. Ravindra Sharma, Mettur Sub-Collector Saravanan, industry representatives and other officials took part.

Detailing the works under way at the airport, Mr. Sharma said the apron was being extended for parking two additional aircraft. He sought installation of obstacle lights on high rise buildings and overhead water tanks to guide flights. Land acquisition should be completed for extension of runway and operation of wide body flights, Mr. Sharma added.

Mr. Parthibhan, who is also the Committee Chairman, requested authorities to expedite the land acquisition process for the airport expansion. He said that ₹ 35 crore has been allocated by the Centre for developing the terminal building. He requested the Airport authorities to regularise gate pass and VIP pass facilities.

The Committee appreciated the CSR works conducted by AAI.

On land acquisition, revenue officials said that a proposal has been sent to the government for acquiring 609 acres. Committee members wanted setting up of cafeteria at the airport, allowing overnight parking, operation of evening flights from Chennai and flights to Bengaluru, Hydrebad, Goa, Tirupati and other important cities.

Mr. Parthibhan said that Salem airport has been included in Udan 4.0 scheme and an announcement on this was expected by March.