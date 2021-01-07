Expedite declaring CNC as government college: AUT

The Association of University Teachers (AUT), unit of Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC), Erode, has appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to expedite the process of declaring the college as government college in the interest of students, public and higher education.
In a petition, its secretary S. Manoharan said that in the absence of legally constituted management to administer the college for the past two decades, the government invoked order in 1998 to make direct payment of salary to the staff of college. From 2002, the college has been under the administration of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, and based on the long-demand for declaring it as government college, the Chief Minister declared it as a government college in 2017. However, so far no government order was passed, the petition said.
The petition said that after declaration as a government college, there will be no additional financial commitment to the government and enrolment of more students for higher education will provide opportunities for more students. Hence, declaration will improve the development of the college at all levels, the petition said.
