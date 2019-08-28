Residents ask government to expedite construction of temporary housing

More than 80 persons living in Sri Ram Nagar near Kanneri Mandhanai have been languishing in the temporary relief shelter set up by the district administration for over three weeks. They have urged the government to expedite construction of temporary housing for them.

Local residents said that the village was very badly damaged by the heavy rains that battered the district during the first week of August.

They said that while many of the buildings’ walls had collapsed, some of the houses still standing were damaged to such an extent that they would collapse if another spell of heavy rains hit the district.

A. Pushpa, a resident, said that the rains had caused many small landslips in the area. “Even now, some of the surrounding slopes seem unstable, and we are afraid of more landslips,” she said and added that the river that flowed through Kanneri Mandhanai also burst its banks and caused destruction to many surrounding agricultural fields.

Thulasi Ammal, another resident, said that it would take the community at least a year to get back onto its feet, and implored the district administration to build temporary houses for them. “Only if we have a roof over our heads can we begin planning for the future. Staying in the relief shelter feels like we have put our lives on hold,” she said.

Officials from the district administration said that the damage to the houses in the area had already been assessed. The residents, whose houses had been severely damaged, would be moved to temporary housing shelters coming up near Avalanche, around 10 km away, they added.