Expedite constructing vehicular underpasses on Chengapalli – Bhavani stretch: Tiruppur MP

January 28, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

K. Subbarayan, MP, has urged the Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari to expedite the process of constructing vehicular underpasses (VUPs) on Chengapalli – Bhavani stretch of the Salem – Kochi National Highway 544.

In an email sent to the Union Minister, the MP said that in-principal approval had been given for constructing six-lane VUPs on Kanjikovil road and Thudupathi road with service roads at a total cost of ₹66.01 crore. The approval was given in April 2022 and the detailed estimate was submitted for approval to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in New Delhi. Though 10 months have passed, approval has not been given by the NHAI and hence urged the Union Minister to look into the issue on an urgent basis.

The email said that heavy traffic leads to multiple choke points and increases the vulnerability of accidents in the stretch and urged the Union Minister to commence the work at the earliest.