Expedite airport expansion works, Vanathi urges State government

20 August 2021 23:55 IST

The State government must expedite the land acquisition process for the expansion works of the Coimbatore International Airport and provide adequate compensation to farmers for their land, urged Coimbatore South MLA and National president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan here on Friday.

She participated in a meeting with landholders whose lands were to be acquired for the airport expansion project in Coimbatore. After the meeting, she told mediapersons the expansion works could commence only after the State government completed the land acquisition process and handed it over to the Airports Authority of India.

The State government must ensure that all farmers received the revised compensation amount at the earliest, Ms. Srinivasan said. With many micro, small and medium enterprises present near the airport, the government must clarify on providing compensation to these enterprises, she added.

The officials must conduct a separate meeting with all those who were served notices for land acquisition to clarify their queries, she said, calling for an “integrated action plan” for the land acquisition process.

Stressing that the expansion of the Airport was essential “for the growth and progress” of the State, Ms. Srinivasan alleged that the expansion works had not been completed even after 15 years.

The lack of major announcements pertaining to airport expansion works in the recent Budget tabled by the State government was “disappointing,” she said.