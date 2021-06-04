Expedite action on petitions, Collector tells officials

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini disbursing welfare benefits at the Dharmapuri Collectorate on Friday.

Dharmapuri

04 June 2021 23:06 IST

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini, under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar programme, disbursed welfare schemes to beneficiaries at the Collectorate here on Friday.

According to the administration, a total of 8,437 petitions have been received under the programme. The Collector urged the officials to expedite perusal of the petitions received and take action. Each petition called for field visit, and verification of the grievance and the officials should ensure that no eligible person was deprived of a benefit, the Collector said. The petitions received shall be acted upon within 100 days.

Of the petitions received, the grievances of 169 beneficiaries were redressed, and demands of 274 beneficiaries were taken up for consideration and orders passed.

The officials were urged to focus on demands for infrastructure, civic and basic amenities, grant of house pattas, farm power, roads, subsidies, Hogenakkal water scheme supply, bus facilities among other essential demands.

Earlier, Welfare schemes to the tune of ₹21.47 lakh were disbursed to over 20 beneficiaries.