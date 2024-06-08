Expansion of Tiruppur Corporation on the cards, 19 panchayats to be annexed

The boundary of Tiruppur City Corporation is set for expansion with the inclusion of 19 panchayats in the surroundings.

The Corporation formed during 2008 currently accounts for 60 wards divided equally among four zones.

The population, which was 8,77,778 as per 2011 census in the industrial city, has now crossed 13 lakh, including over five lakh workers in the thousands of textile units.

Commissioner of Tiruppur City Corporation Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar has sent an official communication about this proposal to the Assistant Director of Panchayats, Tiruppur District, it is learnt.

The village panchayats proposed to be annexed to the city limits comprise Perumanallur, Pazhankarai, Pongupalayam, Kanakkampalayam,, Kalipalayam, Agrahara Periyapalayam, Sarkar Periyapalayam, Mudhalipalayam, Perunthozhuvu, Nachipalayam, Ganapathipalayam, Karaipudur, Arulpuram, Arumuthampalayam, 63 Velampalayam, Iduvai, Mangalam, Kanniampoondi and Vanchipalayam.

The proposal has evoked mixed reactions.

While one section believes infrastructure facilities will be improved, another section is sceptic against the backdrop of what they describe as stagnancy in development of areas such as Veerapandi and Muthampalayam that were made part of the Corporation in the past.

The apprehension is that even without developments in drinking water supply, sewerage management and roads, the people will end up paying taxes that would be four-fold higher.

The Corporation will hold hearings in villages before proceeding with its proposal that had come from the State Government, sources said.

In all likelihood, the process will be completed before the next elections to the local bodies, sources added.