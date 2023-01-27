‘Expanding human settlements leading to negative human-elephant interactions in Gudalur’

January 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

A holistic study is required to understand the impact of expanding human settlements on elephant corridors which is increasing negative human-animal interactions in Gudalur, said Nilgiris MP A. Raja.

Answering questions posed by reporters following the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting here on Friday, Mr. Raja said that as human settlements continued to expand, elephant habitats and corridors were being increasingly encroached.

“As our habitations are continuing to expand, wildlife habitats and corridors are being affected and they, in turn, are being forced into human habitations. It’s not that animals are plotting and have an ulterior motive in straying into human settlements,” said Mr. Raja.

He added that a holistic study of the problem of negative human-elephant interactions is being conducted by the Central government, and that suggestions are being made in consultation with the Collector to mitigate such interactions in the Nilgiris.

Schemes by the Central and State governments for which money has been allocated were reviewed at the meeting. It was announced that almost 60% of all projects for which funds were allotted have been completed, with work on the other projects being undertaken.

It was announced that in Kinnakkorai in Mel Kundah the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will undertake a project to supply drinking water to eight villages in the area with funds amounting to ₹5.45 crore from the Special Area Development Programme.

In Kadanad and three other village panchayats, it was announced that ₹2.3 crore has been sanctioned for individual water connections to each house. The project is set to be completed by the end of February, said Mr. Raja.

Also present at the meeting were Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and officials from the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT