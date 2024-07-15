Expanded breakfast scheme to cover an additional 1,017 students and eight schools in Krishnagiri

Chief Minister’s expanded breakfast scheme was inaugurated in St.Antony’s Elementary School in Elathagiri in Balepalli panchayat in Bargur on Monday.

The expansion of the breakfast programme has brought under its coverage an additional 1,017 students from eight rural government aided schools in the district.

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme was launched on a pilot basis in Shoolagiri in September 2022. Later, it was expanded in a phased manner to include all government elementary schools across the 10 blocks.

As on date, the Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme was being implemented in 1385 panchayat union elementary schools and middle schools covering 75,322 students that included 71,824 students in rural schools and 3,498 students from municipality run schools.

On Monday, with the expansion of the breakfast programme, a total of 1393 elementary and middle schools, both government and government-aided has been included increasing the coverage to 76,339 students here in the district.

Earlier, Collector K.M.Sarayu inaugurated the programme in St.Antony’s Elementary School in Elathagiri in the presence of Bargur MLA D. Mathiazhagan, and Krishnagiri MP K. Gopinath.