Expand knowledge beyond syllabi, students told at The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair

Hundreds of students aspiring to pursue education outside India participated in the 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024, presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra, in Coimbatore on Thursday.

On the first day of the two-day event, held at Taj Vivanta, students were informed about opportunities to study in the USA, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and other countries. Numerous stalls were set up by international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates, providing personalised interactions where students gained insights into applying for visas, scholarships, and financial assistance for their higher education pursuits.

During the inaugural session, R. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Coimbatore City, spoke to the students about how such events broaden their understanding beyond textbooks and syllabi, offering in-depth knowledge about society. He emphasised the importance of developing a sense of responsibility, engaging with others without inhibition, and understanding how they could contribute to society.

The session was followed by a presentation titled ‘Your 5 Steps to U.S. Higher Education’ by Shanthi Mohan, an Education USA Advisor. Subsequent talks included ‘Strategise Your Study Abroad Journey with Us’ by Manjusha Ravindranath, Regional Programme Manager, FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen; ‘Study in France’ by Shruti Joseph, Manager, Campus France, Chennai; and ‘Education and Retail Loan’ by Nirbhay Ranjan, Chief Manager, Bank of Maharashtra.

Visitors also participated in the UFLY slogan contest at the Unimoni stall, with travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes.

The second day of the event will take place on Friday, 23rd August, at Kumaraguru College of Technology.

The event was presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partners included Education USA and Campus France. Associate partners were Harvest Abroad Studies and HDFC Credila. Bank of Baroda served as the global banking partner; Unimoni as the Forex and travel partner; State Bank of India and Union Bank of India as regional banking partners; and Kumaraguru College of Technology as the venue partner.

