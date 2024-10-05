GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exim Bank and Tiruppur Exporters’ Association to establish training facility for migrant workers

Having identified Tiruppur as one of the clusters to promote exports further through its Grass Root Initiative for Development project, EXIM Bank identified TEA as the suitable partner for its implementation

Published - October 05, 2024 11:41 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

EXIM (Export Import) Bank of India and Tiruppur Exporters’ Association have decided to establish a common training facility in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, to train migrant labourers and offer them gainful employment.

Having identified Tiruppur as one of the clusters to promote exports further through its Grass Root Initiative for Development (GRID) project, EXIM Bank identified TEA as the suitable partner for its implementation.

A delegation of EXIM Bank, consisting of Dharmendra Sachan, General Manager; Rahul Mazumdar, Deputy General Manager; and Kushal Giri, Chief Manager, had a meeting on Thursday (October 3, 2024) with TEA president K.M. Subramanian, Joint Secretary Kumar Duraiswamy, and Executive Committee members.

The facility was shortlisted as the area of cooperation in view of acute shortage of trained workers in the cluster, Mr. Subramanian said.

