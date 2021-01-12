Exhibits on Kurinji land in Sangam literature on display

The exhibits on the significance of the Nilgiris and mountainous areas in Sangam literature were inaugurated at the government museum here on Tuesday.
K.A. Murugavel, Curator of the museum, said the exhibits, titled “the significance of Kurinji land in Sangam literature,” would be open to the public from the next month.
“The Nilgiris, and the Kurinji (mountainous land) is hugely significant to Sangam literature. So we decided to put up the exhibits showcasing the land, people, their occupation as well as the huge variety of flora and fauna seen in the hills,” said Mr. Murugavel. The exhibits would feature explanations for each facet of culture represented in the Sangam literature.
Students studying Tamil literature at the Government Arts College here were invited to the museum to check out the exhibits on Tuesday morning.
The museum itself was re-opened in November after being closed following the outbreak of COVID-19. Mr. Murugavel expressed the hope that the exhibits would drum up enthusiasm and interest among visitors to the Nilgiris.
“We hope that such exhibits will draw the attention of visitors to the Nilgiris, who can learn about the district’s unique culture, heritage and ecology at the museum,” said Mr. Murugavel.
