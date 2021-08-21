Poompuhar has organised “Krishna Darshan” exhibition at its outlet on Big Bazaar Street till August 31. According to a release, the exhibition has Krishna dolls made of paper mache, different metals, marble dust and fabric. The outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is looking at sales worth ₹10 lakh through the expo.

Applications invited

The district administration has invited applications for the Unemployed Youth Employment Guarantee Scheme from those aged above 18 years.

According to a release, the district has a target of 365 projects to be approved in 2021-22 under the scheme that will attract total subsidy of ₹1.85 crore. The selected candidates are exempted from the mandatory training till September 30. For details, dial 8925533932.

Felicitated

The Mettupalayam police on Friday felicitated P. Shanmugam (58), a fisherman who rescued a 12-year-old girl from River Bhavani. A police statement said Sadhana along with her mother Kavitha (30) and grandmother Sanguvathi (50) were washing clothes in the river on Thursday when the three were washed away. Shanmugam, who was fishing at the spot, jumped into the river and rescued the girl, while the other two drowned, the police said.

Tourism package

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a ‘golden triangle’ air package from Coimbatore that would cover New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. A release said the tour would begin on October 2 and end on October 7 and would cover the major tourist attractions in the three cities. The package price starts at ₹ 26,060 and would include the to and fro airfare, accommodation and road travel. Interested may contact 82879 31965 or vijay5621@irctc.com for bookings and queries.

Equipment distributed

Schoolnet India, an edtech service provider, recently donated equipment to a tribal settlement near Madukkarai to help the children continue their education amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A release said they donated the equipment to Sandhya Shanmugam, a 20-year-old woman who was the first graduate from the settlement and had been organising classes for children. Schoolnet’s Regional Head in Coimbatore Rajesh Soman donated a multimedia and portable teaching device named K-Yan and stationery items to her, the release said.

Education support

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Elite distributed educational aids to 14 students. According to a release, the 14 students, who were earlier child workers, were rescued by the National Child Labour Project and enrolled in special schools. They later joined regular schools and have now moved over to college education. At a function held at Coimbatore Productivity Council, the Rotary Club distributed educational aids to them to help them pursue higher studies.