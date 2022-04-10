Exhibition stopped in Namakkal

April 10, 2022 18:18 IST

The Namakkal district administration stopped a private exhibition near Veppadai that was being held reportedly without due permission.

According to officials, giant wheels and other play materials were set up on a private ground in Veppadai. Based on information that the exhibition was being conducted without permission, revenue officials and the police stopped the setting up of the amusement materials. The District Collector warned of stern action against those conducting exhibitions without due approval.