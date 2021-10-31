Exhibition organised

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 00:31 IST

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management has organised an exhibition-cum-sale for Deepavali till November 2 to promote sale of local made handloom and handicraft products.

About 20 stalls have displayed different textile products, including fashion accessories, towels, shirts, and banana fibre products. The expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Launch

Effitrac, a SaaS platform that helps small and medium businesses, has recently launched a knowledge marketplace called “Effitrac Partner Connect.” With this initiative, the company aims to help business owners gain access to technical and soft talent through its platform, create job opportunities, and address the skill shortage challenges faced by Indian SMEs, according to a release.

Advertising

Advertising

Sale mela

Sree Annapoorna Group, Coimbatore, has launched a sale mela of Deepavali sweets at its outlets on Mettupalayam road, Avinashi Road, at RS Puram, Ganapathy and at People’s Park.

New varieties of sweets have been introduced along with 300 varieties of sweets and savouries. The mela will be on till November 3. Gift vouchers for sweets and savouries are also available from ₹100 to ₹1,000.