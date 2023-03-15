Exhibition on unsung heroes of freedom movement

March 15, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST

A photo exhibition on the unsung heroes of freedom movement was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

“Till now, when anyone asks about freedom fighters, we would say Mahatma Gandhi. Now, we also know the heroes who fought for our Independence,” said J.E Induja, a second-year B. Com student.

Sree Krishna, a first-year B.Com student said, “I can pass on this knowledge to my family members and the upcoming generation. During job interviews, if I am asked about freedom fighters, I can now name the leaders of Coimbatore along with national leaders.”

The exhibition, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative, also displayed several welfare measures of the Centre.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said the free transport for government, aided and corporation schools can be arranged. Further, she appreciated the Corporation’s step towards giving the city a facelift with paintings on flyovers, underpasses etc., and added that potraits of freedom fighters can also be made to enlighten public.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap also took part in the exhibition.

Over 100 students from private institutions and welfare scheme beneficieries attended the event.

