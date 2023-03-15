HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition on unsung heroes of freedom movement

March 15, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, inaugurated the photography and digital exhibition titled, “The Unsung Heroes of the Freedom Movement”, at S.N. Arangam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, inaugurated the photography and digital exhibition titled, “The Unsung Heroes of the Freedom Movement”, at S.N. Arangam in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A photo exhibition on the unsung heroes of freedom movement was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

“Till now, when anyone asks about freedom fighters, we would say Mahatma Gandhi. Now, we also know the heroes who fought for our Independence,” said J.E Induja, a second-year B. Com student.

Sree Krishna, a first-year B.Com student said, “I can pass on this knowledge to my family members and the upcoming generation. During job interviews, if I am asked about freedom fighters, I can now name the leaders of Coimbatore along with national leaders.”

The exhibition, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative, also displayed several welfare measures of the Centre.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said the free transport for government, aided and corporation schools can be arranged. Further, she appreciated the Corporation’s step towards giving the city a facelift with paintings on flyovers, underpasses etc., and added that potraits of freedom fighters can also be made to enlighten public.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap also took part in the exhibition.

Over 100 students from private institutions and welfare scheme beneficieries attended the event.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.