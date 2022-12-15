Exhibition on unsung heroes of freedom movement inaugurated in Salem

December 15, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Karmegam taking a look at the photography exhibition on unsung heroes of freedom movement after inaugurating it in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A three-day photography and digital exhibition titled, “The Unsung Heroes of the Freedom Movement”, was inaugurated at the Indian Medical Association Hall on Five Roads on Thursday.

Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of 75 years of Indian independence. M. Annadurai, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chennai, and A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, were present.

The exhibition displays freedom fighters from the district and also from across the country who took part in various freedom movements. Most of them are lesser known to people and it is an attempt to recall their contributions to the freedom struggle.

Mr. Annadurai said the awareness exhibition was held at over 70 places every year to disseminate information on various Central government schemes to the public, students and youngsters. He listed out various schemes and asked people to get the benefits of the schemes suitable for them.

The Collector said the exhibition helped people know the unknown freedom fighters from the district, including Perunjitharanar from Sankari. “C. Rajagopalachari who was born in the united Salem district in 1878 became the chairman of Salem municipality and implemented total liquor prohibition,” he said and added that youngsters had the chance to know the local history through these exhibitions.

