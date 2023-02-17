ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition on technical textiles to be held in Mumbai

February 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Textiles will organise “Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles @ 2047” from February 22 to 24 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The event is organised in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Industry to promote technical textiles. While Maharashtra is the host State for the event, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are the partner States. The event will have over 150 exhibitors and more than 250 buyers from nearly 30 countries. The Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world, sized at $ 22.5 billion in 2021-22, according to an official press release.

