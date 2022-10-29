Exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel begins at Salem railway station

Visitors at an exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Salem Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

An exhibition of photographs showcasing the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, put up at the Salem Junction railway station, was inaugurated on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary (October 31) is celebrated as ‘National Unity Day’. As part of the National Unity Day celebrations, an exhibition of photographs showcasing the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been organised at the railway station.

The exhibition was inaugurated by retired professor R. Sekar, of Government Arts College, Rasipuram, in the presence of P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, and P.K. Soundrapandian, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Sekar elaborated and spoke on the life of Sardar Patel, the various roles he played in independent India and his efforts in forging various princely States into a unified country. The exhibition will be on till October 31.