Exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel begins at Salem railway station

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 29, 2022 18:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors at an exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Salem Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

An exhibition of photographs showcasing the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, put up at the Salem Junction railway station, was inaugurated on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary (October 31) is celebrated as ‘National Unity Day’. As part of the National Unity Day celebrations, an exhibition of photographs showcasing the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been organised at the railway station.

The exhibition was inaugurated by retired professor R. Sekar, of Government Arts College, Rasipuram, in the presence of P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, and P.K. Soundrapandian, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Sekar elaborated and spoke on the life of Sardar Patel, the various roles he played in independent India and his efforts in forging various princely States into a unified country. The exhibition will be on till October 31.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app