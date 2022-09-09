Exhibition on raw materials in Coimbatore from September 14 to 16

The exhibition is expected to attract 10,000 visitors and generate business for ₹150 crore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 17:21 IST

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise here an exhibition of industrial raw materials from September 14 to 16.

V. Thirugnanam, president of the Association, told presspersons on Friday the second edition of “Raw Mat India 2022” is being held after the pandemic. The first edition was held in 2019.

According to C.B. Senthil Kumar, chairman of the event, the exhibition will have 88 participants displaying a range of products in steel, copper, aluminium, plastics, etc, that will be consumed by industries. The exhibition will have special materials used in the defence sector and packaging products. Dealers and distributors of leading manufacturers will take part. The exhibition is expected to attract 10,000 visitors and generate business for ₹150 crore. There is no entry fee for visitors who have registered, he said.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Codissia Trade Fair Complex, the exhibition will have international companies too participating through their Indian dealers.

Support our reporting.
Air Commodore K.S.S. Sanjeeb, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD Air Force, Sulur, will inaugurate the exhibition.

The Codissia president added that prices of raw materials such as steel had reduced in the recent months and the Association was working with the National Small Industries Corporation for SAIL to open a warehouse here.

