Exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’ held at Salem railway station

August 14, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

An exhibition of rare photographs depicting the suffering of people during the partition of the country were displayed at the Salem Junction Railway Station, here on Monday.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day observed on August 14 since 2021.

At a function organised by the Salem Division, chief guest M. Pandikkani, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Government Arts College for Women, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, P.K. Soundra Pandian, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, and other officials.

Similar exhibitions were also organised at railway junctions at Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

