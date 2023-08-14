HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’ held at Salem railway station

August 14, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An exhibition of photographs pertaining to partition horrors was inaugurated at the Salem Junction Railway Station on Monday.

An exhibition of photographs pertaining to partition horrors was inaugurated at the Salem Junction Railway Station on Monday.

  An exhibition of rare photographs depicting the suffering of people during the partition of the country were displayed at the Salem Junction Railway Station, here on Monday. 

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day observed on August 14 since 2021.  

At a function organised by the Salem Division, chief guest M. Pandikkani, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Government Arts College for Women, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, P.K. Soundra Pandian, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, and other officials.

Similar exhibitions were also organised at railway junctions at Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. 

 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.