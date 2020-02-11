Exhibition on green business models held

To promote green cover and turn industries greener, the Department of Commerce of Periyar University organised an exhibition on sustainable and green business models.

As part of the exhibition, 15 models on concepts such as recycling, low carbon emission, organic agriculture and many others were displayed. Based on the title ‘Sustainable business models – an innovative effort’ students proposed alternative business models for traditional industries through which they could reduce carbon emissions.

P. Kolandaivel , Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, inaugurated the exhibition. Jyoti Choudrie, Professor of Information Systems from University of Hertfordshire, London, took part. The models were prepared by 100 students from the Commerce Department.

A. Elangovan, Head of the Department of Commerce, said that there was a need for industries across sectors to function greener today. “Whenever climate change and carbon emissions are discussed, industries are blamed for the emissions. Today, there are better alternatives and businesses could function reducing carbon footprint,” he said.

The exhibition displayed concepts such as software based waste management, production of methane gas from kitchen waste, production of fuel from proper disposal of e-waste, organic agriculture, and green bank. Mr. Elangovan said that India lags behind in proper disposal of e-waste and there were only few firms authorised in the country to handle it.

Over 3,000 students visited the exhibition on Tuesday.