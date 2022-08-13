Exhibition on foundries to be held next month in Coimbatore

It will be held from September 15 to 17 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex

K. Soundhar Rajhan (third left), Director - operations, Lakshmi Machine Works, releasing the Inter Foundry brochure at a function organised by the Foundries Development Foundation in Coimbatore Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

It will be held from September 15 to 17 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex

The Foundries Development Foundation (FDF) will organise “Inter Foundry” and “Inter DieCast” exhibition here next month.

According to R. Palaniswami, chairman of the event, the exhibition will be an opportunity for the foundries in Coimbatore and also in places such as Chennai to know more about the latest technologies, products, and processes in the foundry sector. “The objective of organising the exhibition is to help the foundrymen know the technologies,” he said.

The FDF plans to organise the event here once in two years. The first edition will be held from September 15 to 17 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex and will benefit the 600-700 foundries here.

According to Nithyanandan Devaraj, a Director at FDF, foundries need to focus on product, process, people, and profit. The exhibition, with 250 stalls, will showcase equipment, materials, technologies, and castings (iron, steel, and aluminium) and some of the multi-national companies are also taking part. There will be a conference as part of the expo.

Vice-President of FDF, Krishna Samraj, said foundries in Tamil Nadu, 90 % of which are small and medium-scale industries, have 15 % to 20 % of the casting capacity in the country, which is 12 million tonnes annually. Foundries are the mother industry for the engineering sector, he pointed out.

K. Soundhar Rajhan, Director – Operations of Lakshmi Machine Works, released the brochure for the exhibition at a programme held here on Saturday.