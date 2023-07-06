July 06, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

A three-day exhibition of dyes and chemicals and textile processing solutions (DyeChem World Tirupur) was inaugurated in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Organised by NIFT TEA, AIC NIFTTEA, Textile Excellence, and SDC International at IKF Complex, the third edition of the expo has 40 stalls with participants from different parts of the country.

Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, said at the inaugural that the civic body is geared up for sustainable practices.

According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Tiruppur was increasingly depending on green energy. “ In the recent Magic Show in the United States we successfully branded Tiruppur as the Green Town,” he said.

Raja Shanmugham, founder-director of Warsaw International, said, “To attract ESG funding, we need to quantify our (ESG) practices so that we will attract buyers and also funds.” The AIC NIFT TEA is doing a survey with the support of Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), he said.

Ahill Rathinasamy, president of Knit Cloth Manufacturers’ Association, added that all the process in the value addition chain in Tiruppur are focusing on energy and water conservation and thus offering retailers sustainable products.

According to S Periasamy, chief executive officer of AIC-NIFTTEA Incubation Centre for Textiles and Apparels, there is increasing focus on Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) in Tiruppur cluster. To solve the problem of salt mixed with effluent, AIC NIFT TEA has developed a salt-free technology, he said.