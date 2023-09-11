Exhibition of Vinayaka idols at Poompuhar in Erode

September 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

Vinayaka idols in various sizes are kept on display at Poompuhar Showroom on Mettur Road here.

In view of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 18, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited has organised an exhibition in which idols made of various metals, clay, paper mache and sandalwood are on display.

Also, idols made of marble powder are also on display at the showroom. Showroom manager G. Saravanan said prices of idols ranged from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% was offered for every purchase. Also, all debit and credit cards were accepted for which no service charge would be levied.

The exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till September 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.