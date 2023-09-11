ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition of Vinayaka idols at Poompuhar in Erode

September 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Vinayaka idols kept on display at Poompuhar Showroom in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Vinayaka idols in various sizes are kept on display at Poompuhar Showroom on Mettur Road here.

In view of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 18, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited has organised an exhibition in which idols made of various metals, clay, paper mache and sandalwood are on display.

Also, idols made of marble powder are also on display at the showroom. Showroom manager G. Saravanan said prices of idols ranged from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% was offered for every purchase. Also, all debit and credit cards were accepted for which no service charge would be levied.

The exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till September 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US