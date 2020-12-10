Coimbatore

Exhibition of puja items in progress at Poompuhar showroom

Puja articles on display at the Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road in Erode.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Puja items, including brass lamps of different sizes, were on display at the exhibition being held at the Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here.

Kubera and Kamadhenu lambs, Tanjore paintings, Valampuri Sangu and conches of different sizes, Rudraksham, cosmetics and sandalwood and other puja items were kept for sale at the exhibition.

Jaipur paintings, decorative wall mounting panels, Moradabad art works, Channapatna dolls, wooden engraved gifts and custom wooden gifts, Jaipur gems and stones, and silver anklets were also on display.

Officials said that handcrafted items ranging from ₹50 to ₹1 lakh are available for sale and the public can visit the showroom till December 19. They said that service charge will not be levied for debit and credit cards and asked the people to avail the facility.

The purpose of the exhibition is to provide a market opportunity for the products that were handmade by artists and artisans across the country, they added.

