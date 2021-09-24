Coimbatore

Exhibition of kolu dolls under way at Poompuhar showroom

Visitors at the exhibition being held at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Ahead of the Navaratri celebrations, a special exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls is in progress at the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation’s Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here.

Kolu sets, dolls made of clay, paper mache, fabric and wood of various sizes and colours from different parts of the State are on display.

An array of kolu dolls, both stand alone and sets, were on display at the exhibition. Apart from this, traditional dolls and toys like Kondapalli dolls, Marapachi toys and dolls made of mud are also on display. The prices of dolls range from ₹50 to over ₹15,000. The showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till October 20.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 10:39:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/exhibition-of-kolu-dolls-under-way-at-poompuhar-showroom/article36658757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY