Exhibition of kolu dolls begins in Coimbatore

Kolu dolls on display at Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As many as 21 artisans, all from Coimbatore district, have showcased at Poompuhar outlet here colourful dolls and art works for Navarathri.

The exhibition of kolu dolls, which will be on till October 6, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Collector G.S. Sameeran. Dolls and idols made of clay, brass, plaster-of-paris, card board, wood, metal, and textiles adorn the counters at Poompuhar.

There are cardboard models of Perur temple and Coimbatore clock tower, clay idols of Adi Yogi, Mahamaham tank, and jallikattu among others, kondapalli toys of tea stalls, sweet stalls and carts, bamboo wall hangings, painted terracotta jewellery, Minakari thoranams and tumblers, tribal art on ceramic and textiles, and marble Ganesha, traditional wooden marapachi dolls, and brass lamps on display.

According to Ronald Selvestin, manager of Poompuhar, the new arrivals this year include panchaloga kolu set, farmers’ market and NMR models, clay musical instruments, Mahabalipuram temple on a chess board and tennis set. Apart from the traditional dolls of gods, goddess, and saints in different sizes, there are a lot of return gifts too.

The Poompuhar expected ₹70 lakh sales from the exhibition and all kolu dolls at the exhibition would have a 10% discount in price, he said in a release.