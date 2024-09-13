ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition of jute products inaugurated in Coimbatore

Published - September 13, 2024 12:32 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

“Jute Fair”, an exhibition and sale of jute products organised by the National Jute Board in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

An exhibition of jute products, organised by the National Jute Board, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the Board said the exhibition with 20 stalls will be on till September 16 at Meenakshi Hall on Avinashi Road. Jewellery made of jute, bags, wall hangings, purses, hand bags, mats, and baskets are among the products on display.

The participants are from West Bengal, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, etc and almost all the products on display are handmade.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shashi Bhushan Singh, secretary of the National Jute Board, there are plans to conduct 10-12 such fairs in the country this financial year by January 2025 and about 19 exhibitions in other countries. Such events give an opportunity for stakeholders to diversify to different products made of jute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore city Police Commissioner, inaugurated the fair on Thursday.

This event is an initiative to promote the versatile and environment-friendly attributes of jute. It offers a platform for jute manufacturers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to establish connections and explore potential collaborations, said a press release from the organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US