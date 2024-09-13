GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition of jute products inaugurated in Coimbatore

Published - September 13, 2024 12:32 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
“Jute Fair”, an exhibition and sale of jute products organised by the National Jute Board in Coimbatore on Thursday.

“Jute Fair”, an exhibition and sale of jute products organised by the National Jute Board in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

An exhibition of jute products, organised by the National Jute Board, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Thursday.

A press release from the Board said the exhibition with 20 stalls will be on till September 16 at Meenakshi Hall on Avinashi Road. Jewellery made of jute, bags, wall hangings, purses, hand bags, mats, and baskets are among the products on display.

The participants are from West Bengal, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, etc and almost all the products on display are handmade.

According to Shashi Bhushan Singh, secretary of the National Jute Board, there are plans to conduct 10-12 such fairs in the country this financial year by January 2025 and about 19 exhibitions in other countries. Such events give an opportunity for stakeholders to diversify to different products made of jute.

V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore city Police Commissioner, inaugurated the fair on Thursday.

This event is an initiative to promote the versatile and environment-friendly attributes of jute. It offers a platform for jute manufacturers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to establish connections and explore potential collaborations, said a press release from the organisers.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:32 am IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / environment and design / textile and clothing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.