Exhibition of jute products inaugurated in Coimbatore

An exhibition of jute products, organised by the National Jute Board, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Thursday.

A press release from the Board said the exhibition with 20 stalls will be on till September 16 at Meenakshi Hall on Avinashi Road. Jewellery made of jute, bags, wall hangings, purses, hand bags, mats, and baskets are among the products on display.

The participants are from West Bengal, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, etc and almost all the products on display are handmade.

According to Shashi Bhushan Singh, secretary of the National Jute Board, there are plans to conduct 10-12 such fairs in the country this financial year by January 2025 and about 19 exhibitions in other countries. Such events give an opportunity for stakeholders to diversify to different products made of jute.

V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore city Police Commissioner, inaugurated the fair on Thursday.

This event is an initiative to promote the versatile and environment-friendly attributes of jute. It offers a platform for jute manufacturers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to establish connections and explore potential collaborations, said a press release from the organisers.