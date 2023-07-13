HamberMenu
Exhibition of brass products under way at Poompuhar in Erode

July 13, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The exhibition of brass items is on at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Idols, lamps, plates, all made of brass are on display at a special exhibition organised at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here.

Organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, the exphibition-cum-sale has brass lamps, idols of gods, brass statue of Buddha, brass Gomatha idol, among others. There are also panchaloha idols, idols made from wood and stones, Moradabad art works, paintings from Jaipur and Thanjavur, oil paintings, ‘valampuri conch’, incense sticks, cosmetics, alloy metals, paper mache dolls, Channapatna wooden engraved toys and gifts, and gem stones.

Price of products ranges from ₹50 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% is offered for all the purchases. Also, debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till July 29.

